Echo of Blackbuck deaths in Belagavi Zoo: Mysuru Zoo on high alert

November 22, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Following the deaths of 31 Blackbucks at Kittur Rani Chennamma Mini Zoo in Belagavi recently, the Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK) has instructed all Zoos in the State to step up biosecurity measures, heighten surveillance among others.

Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment Eshwar Khandre also held a video conference meeting with all nine Executive Directors of various zoos and enquired about the health status of deer, sambar and blackbucks and other herbivorus and carnivorous animals housed in their respective zoos and instructed them to take precautionary measures to ensure safety of the animals.

Mysuru Zoo has also initiated precautionary measures. Despite animals being healthy at the Zoo, officials have been keeping an eye on them. Measures are also in place to shift sick animals to isolation wards to avoid the spread of infection to other animals.

Officials have increased surveillance at enclosures housing blackbucks, deer and sambar. As a precautionary measure, the Zoo authorities have sprayed disinfectants to all the enclosures to ensure safety of the animals.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Mysuru Zoo Executive Director P. Anusha said, “With the sudden death of 31 blackbucks at Belagavi Mini Zoo, we have received guidelines for initiating precautionary measures according to which we have taken measures at the Mysuru Zoo.”