Echo of Blackbuck deaths in Belagavi Zoo: Mysuru Zoo on high alert
News

Echo of Blackbuck deaths in Belagavi Zoo: Mysuru Zoo on high alert

November 22, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Following the deaths of 31 Blackbucks at Kittur Rani Chennamma Mini Zoo in Belagavi recently, the Zoo Authority of Karnataka (ZAK) has instructed all Zoos in the State to step up biosecurity measures, heighten surveillance among others.

Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment Eshwar Khandre also held a video conference meeting with all nine Executive Directors of various zoos and enquired about the health status of deer, sambar and blackbucks and other herbivorus and carnivorous animals housed in their respective zoos and instructed them to take precautionary measures to ensure safety of the animals.

Mysuru Zoo has also initiated precautionary measures. Despite animals being healthy at the Zoo, officials have been keeping an eye on them. Measures are also in place to shift sick animals to isolation wards to avoid the spread of infection to other animals.

Officials have increased surveillance at enclosures housing blackbucks, deer and sambar.  As a precautionary measure, the Zoo authorities have sprayed disinfectants to all the enclosures to ensure safety of the animals.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Mysuru Zoo Executive Director P. Anusha said, “With the sudden death of 31 blackbucks at Belagavi Mini Zoo, we have received guidelines for initiating precautionary measures according to which we have taken measures at the Mysuru Zoo.”

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching