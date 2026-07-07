Yellow bullfrogs swarm Kodagu paddy fields 
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Yellow bullfrogs swarm Kodagu paddy fields 

July 7, 2026

Mysuru: Farmers in B. Shettigeri village of Ponnampet taluk in Kodagu are witnessing an unusual natural spectacle, with hundreds of bright yellow bullfrogs appearing in paddy fields over the past week, leaving residents both fascinated and curious.

The unusual congregation has drawn the attention of residents, many of whom say they have never witnessed such a large number of brightly coloured bullfrogs in the area before.

They are believed to be Indian Bullfrog (Hoplobatrachus tigerinus), one of the largest frog species found in India. Native to South and Southeast Asia, the semi-aquatic species is known for its robust build and undergoes a striking colour change during breeding season.

Male Indian bullfrogs turn bright yellow and develop distinctive blue vocal sacs on either side of the throat during the monsoon to attract females. This vibrant breeding colour is visible only for a few weeks each year.

K.P. Girish, a farmer from B. Shettigeri, said that the frogs have been appearing in large numbers in paddy fields where sowing is yet to begin.

“We have been seeing these yellow frogs for the last eight days. More than 200 of them are hopping around the fields. This is the first time we have witnessed so many bullfrogs together. It looks beautiful, but at the same time it is a little frightening because we have never seen anything like this before,” he said.

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