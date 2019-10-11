Yelu Samudradaache all-women play to be enacted on Saturday

October 11, 2019

Mysuru: City’s theatre group Kadamba Rangavedike and Rampavu will stage Yelu Samudradaache (beyond the seven seas), an all-women play, at Kiru Rangamandira in Kalamandira premises here at 7 pm tomorrow (Oct. 12).

Announcing this at a press meet at Patrakarthara Bhavan here yesterday, Kadamba Rangavedike President Rajashekar Kadamba said that Yelu Samudradaache play revolves around the life of a King and his three wives. The play is enacted only by women artistes who include farmer women, Anganawadi workers, school teachers and girl students from Doddashettikere village in Mayasandra Taluk of Tumakuru district, he said.

The play is scripted and directed by D. Thippanna, with Y.M. Puttannaiah scoring the music, he said and added that Oriental Research Institute (ORI) Director Dr. Shivarajappa will inaugurate the play. Theatre artistes U.S. Ramanna, Bhavya and others were present.

