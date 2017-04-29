Yeshasvini scheme registration and renewal from May 1
 The registration of new members and renewal of registration of old members (2017-18) for Yeshasvini Health Scheme, will be held at all Co-operative Societies in May and June. Members of Co-operative Societies, who are members for over 3 months, can register. Also, those members already registered for ‘Yeshasvini’ can renew their registration by paying the requisite fees. The scheme for freshly registered/renewed members will be valid from June 1 to May 31.

April 29, 2017

6 COMMENTS ON THIS POST To "Yeshasvini scheme registration and renewal from May 1"

  1. Rambabu.A says:
    June 19, 2017 at 7:40 pm

    I want to renew my yashashwni card how were .

    • Atul. B. Guttal says:
      June 22, 2017 at 10:53 am

      I want to renew my yashaswini card. What is the last date.

    • G Srilakshmi says:
      August 19, 2017 at 1:28 pm

      I want to renew my Yeshasvini card.I am in BTM Layout .I request you to guide me which is the nearest point to renew my card.

      • Abdullah says:
        September 7, 2017 at 4:04 pm

        There is one office near tilak nagar police station. You can ask anybody there, they will tell u exact location or is u have GPS, find the location on Google map, it will guide u accurately. You can renew or make new one there. Hope this helps

      • Abdullah says:
        September 7, 2017 at 4:04 pm

        There is one office near tilak nagar police station. You can ask anybody there, they will tell u exact location or is u have GPS, find the location on Google map, it will guide u accurately. You can renew or make new one there. Hope this helps

  2. Shrinidhi Pai says:
    March 25, 2018 at 8:14 pm

    My brother want to apply yashasvi ni card need girenge he is staying in kundapur udupi district

