Yeshasvini scheme registration and renewal from May 1

The registration of new members and renewal of registration of old members (2017-18) for Yeshasvini Health Scheme, will be held at all Co-operative Societies in May and June. Members of Co-operative Societies, who are members for over 3 months, can register. Also, those members already registered for ‘Yeshasvini’ can renew their registration by paying the requisite fees. The scheme for freshly registered/renewed members will be valid from June 1 to May 31.
I want to renew my yashashwni card how were .
I want to renew my yashaswini card. What is the last date.
I want to renew my Yeshasvini card.I am in BTM Layout .I request you to guide me which is the nearest point to renew my card.
There is one office near tilak nagar police station. You can ask anybody there, they will tell u exact location or is u have GPS, find the location on Google map, it will guide u accurately. You can renew or make new one there. Hope this helps
My brother want to apply yashasvi ni card need girenge he is staying in kundapur udupi district