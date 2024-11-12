Yoga fraternity mourns untimely demise of teacher
News

Yoga fraternity mourns untimely demise of teacher

November 12, 2024

Mysuru: Yoga fraternity across the globe has mourned the untimely demise of their yoga teacher Sharath Jois, who passed away yesterday afternoon in USA.

Many of Sharath’s relatives and friends rushed to his residence on hearing the news.

Shivaprakash Guruji, Working President, Federation of Yoga and President of Paramahamsa Yoga Mahavidyalaya, Mysuru, in his condolence message said: “Sri Sharath Jois’ untimely death is an irreparable loss to the Yoga community. He had earned a good reputation in the field of yoga as the Mount Meru of Ashtanga Yoga. I pray to God to grant eternal peace to his soul and give strength to his family to bear the grief.”

D. Shrihari of GSS Yogic Foundation in Mysuru said, “It was very shocking to hear the news of Sharath Jois’ death at a very young age. His grandfather Pattabhi Jois had made yoga world famous and Sharath too followed in his grandfather’s footsteps by taking yoga to great heights. May the God give strength to his family members to bear the loss.”

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching