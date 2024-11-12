Yoga fraternity mourns untimely demise of teacher

November 12, 2024

Mysuru: Yoga fraternity across the globe has mourned the untimely demise of their yoga teacher Sharath Jois, who passed away yesterday afternoon in USA.

Many of Sharath’s relatives and friends rushed to his residence on hearing the news.

Shivaprakash Guruji, Working President, Federation of Yoga and President of Paramahamsa Yoga Mahavidyalaya, Mysuru, in his condolence message said: “Sri Sharath Jois’ untimely death is an irreparable loss to the Yoga community. He had earned a good reputation in the field of yoga as the Mount Meru of Ashtanga Yoga. I pray to God to grant eternal peace to his soul and give strength to his family to bear the grief.”

D. Shrihari of GSS Yogic Foundation in Mysuru said, “It was very shocking to hear the news of Sharath Jois’ death at a very young age. His grandfather Pattabhi Jois had made yoga world famous and Sharath too followed in his grandfather’s footsteps by taking yoga to great heights. May the God give strength to his family members to bear the loss.”