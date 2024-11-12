Mysuru’s Yoga Guru Sharath Jois no more

November 12, 2024

He continued the legacy of his grandfather & internationally renowned Ashtanga Yoga Guru Pattabhi Jois by teaching all levels of Ashtanga yoga to those who aspired to pursue the traditional method under his guidance in city and across the world

Mysuru: Sharath Jois (53), internationally acclaimed Yoga exponent and a resident of VV Mohalla in Mysuru, passed away yesterday afternoon at Virginia in the USA. Sources said that Sharath had gone hiking with his students when he suddenly developed breathlessness and collapsed.

He is survived by his mother Saraswathi Jois (daughter of Yogacharya Pattabhi Jois), father Rangaswamy, wife Shruthi Jois, son Sambhav Jois, daughter Shraddha Jois and a host of students, relatives and friends.

While Sharath was residing with his wife and son in VV Mohalla, his parents were residing in Gokulam. Sharath’s daughter is pursuing her higher studies in USA.

It is learnt that Sharath, who used to conduct yoga classes at Sharath Yoga Centre near Infosys in Hebbal, was to come back to Mysuru later this month as he was supposed to conduct yoga classes for a new batch at his yoga centre from Dec. 1.

Sharath, who was touring the USA, had conducted yoga workshops in New York from Oct. 12 to 14, Miami from Oct. 19 to 24 and Oct. 26 to Oct. 31. He was to hold a workshop in San Antonio, Texas from Nov. 16 to 20.

Wife leaves for US

On learning about his untimely demise, Sharath’s wife Shruthi and son Sambhav left for Virginia in the wee hours of today. The mortal remains of Sharath are expected to arrive in Mysuru on Friday (Nov. 15).