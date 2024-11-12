Sharath Jois headed Ashtanga Yoga Institute after 2008

November 12, 2024

His grandfather legendary Yoga Guru K. Pattabhi Jois passed away at the age of 93 in May 2009

Mysuru: The grandson of legendary yoga guru K. Pattabhi Jois, Sharath Jois took on the mantle of running the world-renowned Ashtanga Yoga Institute — Krishna Pattabhi Jois Ashtanga Institute (KPJAYI) — in 2008 after his grandfather fell ill.

Pattabhi Jois passed away at the ripe old age of 93 in Mysuru on May 18, 2009.

With decades of teaching experience behind him, Sharath became the world’s foremost authority in Ashtanga yoga.

Thanks to the Jois family, who popularised this method in the West, Ashtanga Yoga grew into a multi-million-dollar industry worldwide. Celebrity yoga practitioners like Madonna, Sting and Gwyneth Paltrow swore by it.

Ashtanga Yogashalas around the globe adopted the Mysore-style practice, where teachers did not lead the class but provided one-to-one guidance in a group setting. KPJAYI was considered the source of Ashtanga Yoga because Pattabhi Jois had been a student of T. Krishnamacharya, known as the father of modern yoga.

Sharath received more than 5,000 applications every month for his classes, which could accommodate 350-400 students. He worked continuously for seven to eight hours each day, waking up at 1 am to complete his own practice before the first set of students arrived by 3.30 am.

His impact, however, extended beyond the walls of the institute. Due to the influx of foreign students visiting Mysuru, the local economy in Gokulam thrived, benefiting everyone from housemaids to auto drivers and café operators.

Sharath was instrumental in shaping some of the world’s best yoga teachers and, in doing so, elevated the market value of yoga. A staunch critic of short-term Teacher Training Certificates (TTCs) offered by many private yoga institutes, Sharath believed that one could become a competent yoga teacher only after three to five years of dedicated practice. Sharath’s personal experience demonstrated that yoga, when practised correctly, healed rather than harmed. He had been a sickly child, suffering from tonsillitis at the age of four, rheumatic fever that confined him to bed at age 11, and a hernia that affected his joints and heart at 13.

Highlighting the health benefits of yoga, Sharath recommended Ashtanga Yoga for everyone — both young and old — and especially for those with respiratory issues, allergies, and as a means to counteract the effects of pollution.

Sharath was also responsible in promoting Mysuru tourism to his foreign students by explaining about the tradition and culture of Mysuru besides urging his students to visit Mysore Palace, Mysuru Zoo and various heritage structures across the city to know about the cultural capital.

Sharath has trained teachers, who have been conducting yoga classes across Africa, Asia, Europe, Australia, North America and South America.