Sharath Jois’ breathing technique relieved Hillary Clinton’s stress

November 12, 2024

Mysuru: A Yoga technique pioneered and popularised by Yoga Guru R. Sharath Jois had gained recognition from former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, wife of former US President Bill Clinton.

The technique, known as Alternate Nostril Breathing or Nadi Shodhana Pranayama, was highlighted by Clinton during an interview on CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360° in September 2017.

She enthusiastically recommended it to the host, Anderson Cooper, asking, “Have you tried that? I would highly recommend it.” When Cooper expressed curiosity and admitted he had never heard of it, Clinton demonstrated: “You breathe through one (nostril), hold it, and exhale through the other, and you keep going,” she had explained.

Hillary Clinton further elaborated on the benefits of the practice, emphasising its calming effects: “Based on my personal experience, if you’re sitting cross-legged on a yoga mat, inhaling, holding and then exhaling slowly, it is very relaxing,” she had noted.

Clinton also described this technique in her memoir, “What Happened,” on page 27, as a crucial method for managing the stress following her loss in the 2016 Presidential election.

Expressing his delight over Hillary Clinton’s recognition of his work, Sharath Jois had told Star of Mysore in 2017 that he developed Nadi Shodhana Pranayama eight years ago after extensive study and research in Pranayama.

“The technique was created to offer simple breathing exercises for stress relief and better health. It is an effective, proven method for reducing stress and alleviating respiratory issues. While traditional Pranayama with Asanas can be complex, Nadi Shodhana Pranayama is straightforward,” he had explained.