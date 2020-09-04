In Briefs

Yogalakshmi scheme

September 4, 2020

Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) has implemented a new scheme called ‘Yogalakshmi’ from Apr. 1 last year which is applicable to women of BPL families, living in MCC limits for past five and above. MCC is offering the scheme for girl child born in a Government Hospital in such families. In such cases, MCC will be depositing Rs. 30,266 in LIC in the name of the girl child. After reaching the age of 18 years, beneficiary (girl child) will get the maturity amount of Rs. 93,150 in the form of a bond. Only women with two children are eligible to apply for this scheme. Applicants should submit birth certificate of the girl child, mother card, discharge summary from the hospital, IDs of parents, certification from notaries, documents related to domicile in MCC limits, BPL Card and income certificates. For details, contact Births and Deaths Section of MCC, according to a press release from MCC Commissioner Gurudutta Hegde.

