Young farmer Shashi Kumar wins Bigg Boss Kannada 6

Singer Naveen Sajju first runner-up

Bengaluru: Shashi Kumar, a young farmer from Chikkaballapura district, won the Bigg Boss Kannada Season 6 title. In the glittering finals held yesterday, Kichcha Sudeep announced the winner.

Singer Naveen Sajju of Lucia fame is the first runner-up followed by Kavita Gowda, who is the second runner-up.

An M.Sc graduate in Agriculture, Shashi Kumar is known for his progressive farming ideas back home. He entered the Bigg Boss house as a common man and after surviving several evictions, finally won the trophy on Sunday. Shashi Kumar has bagged a trophy and a cash prize of Rs.50 lakh. After winning the trophy, he thanked all the contestants and people who voted for him. He said that the winning amount will be used to educate the farmers on using the technology to get higher yields from the agriculture.

The show was kick-started with 18 contestants on Nov.21, 2018. Like every year, this time Colors Super did not bring in many big celebrities rather roped in more number of commoners.

Andy aka Andrew, theatre artist Akshata Pandavapura, Adam Pasha, cricketer Rakshita Rai, BMTC bus driver Anand, farmer Shashi Kumar and Reema were the commoners. Whereas Sonu Patil, actress Jayashree, RJ Rakesh, Oggarane Dabbi-fame Murali, RJ Rapid Rashmi, Kavitha Gowda, actor and body-builder AV Ravi, singer Naveen Sajju, actress Sneha Acharya, actress Naina Puttaswamy and voice-over artist Dhanraj were considered as celebrities in Bigg Boss Kannada 6.

Jeevitha and Megashree were the wild-card entrants. The show had the participation of 20 contestants.

