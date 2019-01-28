Newly-enrolled voters get ID cards

Mysuru: Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and the District Administration had organised a programme marking National Voters Day at Town Hall here on Friday.

Inaugurating the programme, Principal District and Sessions Court Judge S.K. Vontigodi asked youths above 18 years to consider voting as a right to strengthen the democracy. He contended that a good leader could be selected only if people exercise their franchise judiciously after weighing the credentials of the candidates contesting in an election. Going by the voting percentage statistics in the recent elections, Vontigodi regretted that the voting percentage in urban areas was quite less compared to rural areas. He opined that the educated voters should vote without fail as voting was a Constitutional right to choose a stable and efficient government.

On the occasion, DC Abhiram G. Sankar distributed Voter ID Cards to newly-enrolled voters. Prizes were also distributed to winners of various contests held to commemorate the day. The gathering was administered an oath to exercise franchise without any fear or prejudice.

Additional DC B.R. Poornima, MCC Commissioner K.H. Jagadeesha, MCC Additional Commissioner Shivananda Murthy, DDPI Manjula and others were present.

