Newly-enrolled voters get ID cards
News

Newly-enrolled voters get ID cards

Mysuru:  Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and the District Administration had organised a programme marking National Voters Day at Town Hall here on Friday.

Inaugurating the programme, Principal District and Sessions Court Judge S.K. Vontigodi asked youths above 18 years to consider voting as a right to strengthen the democracy. He contended that a good leader could be selected only if people exercise their franchise judiciously after weighing the credentials of the candidates contesting in an election. Going by the voting percentage statistics in the recent elections, Vontigodi regretted that the voting percentage in urban areas was quite less compared to rural areas. He opined that the educated voters should vote without fail as voting was a Constitutional right to choose a stable and efficient government.

On the occasion, DC Abhiram G. Sankar distributed Voter ID Cards to newly-enrolled voters. Prizes were also distributed to winners of various contests held to commemorate the day. The gathering was administered an oath to exercise franchise without any fear or prejudice.

Additional DC B.R. Poornima, MCC Commissioner K.H. Jagadeesha, MCC Additional Commissioner Shivananda Murthy, DDPI Manjula and others were present.   

January 28, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching