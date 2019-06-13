Youth cooks up his own kidnap story!

Mysuru: A youth from Kolkata, who had come to city to write SSB exam, cooked up his own kidnap story by making someone call his mother and demand Rs.50 lakh for his release, was traced by Lashkar Police at Mandya.

The youth is identified as Shobhit Jina. Shobhit’s mother, after receiving the ransom call, called up Lashkar Police Station and narrated the incident and sought the Police help to rescue her son.

Lashkar Police, after receiving the photo of Shobhit on WhatsApp, sent the photo and other information of Shobhit to the Police personnel of neighbouring districts.

Lashkar Police found Shobhit at Mandya KSRTC Bus Stand and brought him to Mysuru. On enquiry, Shobhit told the Cops that he was in need of money and had cooked up his own kidnap story and with the help of a stranger, had made a call to his mother demanding Rs.50 lakh. Lashkar Police, after summoning his parents, sent him back with them after advising him.

DCP (Law & Order) M. Muthuraj and Devaraja Sub-Division ACP Badarinath supervised Lashkar Inspector N. Muniyappa, SI Kumari Pooja and staff Vijayakumar, Parashivamurthy, Adam, Lokesh, Mahadevaswamy, Pradeep and Mandya Home Guard Ramesh in the search operation, according to the Public Relations Officer (PRO), City Police Commissioner’s Office, Mysuru.

