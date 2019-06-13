Three persons electrocuted

They had rushed to help accident victims of a car that had rammed into an electric pole

Mandya: Three persons, who rushed to the help of accident victims of a car which had rammed into a roadside electric pole near Manigere last night, were electrocuted while eight others have suffered serious injuries.

The deceased are Devaraju (35), Prasanna (50) and Puttu (25), all residents of Manigere village here. The eight seriously injured persons including Madhu and Nandish of Manigere have been admitted to a private hospital at K.M. Doddi.

Details: Last night, five persons of a family were proceeding from Malavalli towards Maddur in a Maruti Swift car. When they were proceeding near Manigere village, the person behind the wheels lost control of the car and rammed the car into a roadside electric pole and the car toppled. The impact was such that live power lines snapped from the pole and fell on the ground.

Meanwhile, about 12 persons rushed towards the car to help the victims during which three people stepped on the live power lines and were electrocuted while eight others sustained serious injuries. The injured have been admitted to a private hospital at K.M. Doddi.

The villagers later called CESC officials and got the power disconnected and then rescued the car crash victims. Soon, a large crowd assembled near the accident spot and the Police had a tough time in controlling them. A case has been registered at K.M. Doddi Police Station.

