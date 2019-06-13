Kanaganamaradi bus mishap: Centre announces compensation of Rs.2 lakh each to 30 victims
Mandya: Nearly seven months of Kanaganamaradi bus mishap, the Centre has announced a compensation of Rs.2 lakh to the family of each of the 30 victims.

Thirty passengers of a private bus were drowned when the bus fell into Visvesvaraya Canal at Kanaganamaradi in Pandavapura taluk on Nov.24 last year, following which the State Government had announced a compensation of Rs.5 lakh to the family of each of the victims. Now the Centre has announced Rs.2 lakh compensation to each family.

Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy in a tweet, has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the gesture.

Meanwhile, Mandya MP Sumalatha said that the Centre’s announcement has brought her joy.

Noting that the Kanaganamaradi bus mishap had brought pains to everyone, Sumalatha thanked the Prime Minister and the Union Government for announcing the compensation.

