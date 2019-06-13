DIG Ravikanthegowda to head SIT for probing IMA scam
News

Bengaluru: With the Bengaluru-based IMA Jewels scam hitting national headlines, the State Government on Wednesday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the State Police to investigate the scam.

The SIT will be headed by DIG B.R. Ravikanthegowda.

The Team comprises 10 other Police officers who include Bengaluru DCP S. Girish, Bengaluru CCB ACP Balaraj, CID Dy.SP K. Ravishankar, Intelligence Dy.SP Raja Imam Qasim, Lokayukta Dy.SP Abdul Khader and Police Inspectors C.R. Geetha, L.Y. Rajesh, Anjan Kumar, N. Tanveer Ahmed and B.K. Shekar.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that over 8,000 cases have been registered against the firm in Bengaluru alone after the scam came to light a few days ago.

As the scam began to hit national headlines, with thousands of people losing their hard earned money, Home Minister M.B. Patil held a series of meetup with top Police officers late on Tuesday and CM H.D. Kumaraswamy ordered formation of the SIT headed by DIG B.R. Ravikanthegowda on Wednesday.

June 13, 2019

