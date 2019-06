30 trains cancelled from June 15 to 23

Mysore: A total of 30 trains will be cancelled, 15 trains partially cancelled and a few others diverted and rescheduled between June 15 and 23 as the South Western Railway (SWR) will be taking up Non-Interlocking Work (Signal and Engineering Works) from June 16 to 23 for remodelling of Mysuru Yard and connecting Road 5 and 6 at Chamarajanagar end of main line.

The Pre-Non-Interlocking Work, which has already begun from June 7, will go on till June 15, according to a press release from Dr. S.G. Yatish, Sr. Divisional Commercial Manager and PRO, SWR.

The details of the trains cancelled are as follows:

1. Train No.11065 Mysuru – Renigunta Express from Mysuru is cancelled on June 21.

2. Train No.11066 Renigunta – Mysuru Express from Renigunta – June 22.

3. Train No.56201 Chamarajanagar – Mysuru Passenger from Chamarajanagar – June 16 to 23.

4. Train No.56216 Mysuru – Yesvantpur Passenger from Mysuru – June 16 to 23.

5. Train No.56242 Yesvantpur – Salem Passenger from Yesvantpur – June 16 to 23.

6. Train No.56241 Salem – Yesvantpur Passenger from Salem – June 17 to 24.

7. Train No.56215 Yesvantpur – Mysuru Passenger from Yesvantpur – June 17 to 24.

8. Train No.56202 Mysuru – Chamarajanagar Passenger from Mysuru is cancelled from June 16 to 23.

9. Train No.56281 Chamaraja Nagar – KSR Bengaluru Passenger from Chamarajanagar – June 16 to 23.

10. Train No.56227 KSR Bengaluru – Shivamogga Town Passenger from KSR Bengaluru – June 16 to 23.

11. Train No.56228 Shivamogga Town – KSR Bengaluru Passenger from Shivamogga Town – June 17 to 24.

12. Train No.56282 KSR Bengaluru – Chamarajanagar Passenger from KSR Bengaluru – June 17 to 24.

13. Train No. 56231 Mysuru – KSR Bengaluru Passenger from Mysuru – June 16 to 23.

14. Train No.56238 KSR Bengaluru – Mysuru Passenger from KSR Bengaluru – June 16 to 23.

15. Train No.56204 Mysuru – Chamarajanagar Passenger from Mysuru – June 16 to 23.

16. Train No.56203 Chamarajanagar – Mysuru Passenger from Chamarajanagar – June 16 to 23.

17. Train No.56237 Mysuru – KSR Bengaluru Passenger from Mysuru – June 16 to 23.

18. Train No.56223 KSR Bengaluru – Arsikere Passenger from KSR Bengaluru – June 16 to 23.

19. Train No.56224 Arsikere – KSR Bengaluru Passenger from Arsikere – June 17 to 24.

20. Train No.56232 KSR Bengaluru – Mysuru Passenger from KSR Bengaluru – June 17 to 24.

21. Train No.56276 Mysuru – Talguppa Passenger from Mysuru – June 16 to 23.

22. Train No.56275 Talguppa – Mysuru Passenger from Talguppa – June 17 to 24.

23. Train No. 56208 Mysuru – Chamaraja Nagar Passenger from Mysuru – June 16 to 23.

24. Train No. 56209 Chamarajanagar – Mysuru Passenger from Chamarajanagar – June 16 to 23.

25. Train No.56206 Mysuru – Nanjangud Town Passenger from Mysuru – June 16 to 23.

26. Train 56205 Nanjangud Town – Mysuru Passenger from Nanjangud Town – June 16 to 23.

27. Train No.16023 Malgudi Express Mysuru – Yelahanka Express from Mysuru – June 16 to 23.

28. Train No.16024 Malgudi Express Yelahanka – Mysuru Express from Yelahanka – June 16 to 23.

29. Train No.16557 Rajya Rani Express Mysuru – KSR Bengaluru Express from Mysuru – June 16 to 23.

30. Train No.16558 Rajya Rani Express KSR Bengaluru – Mysuru Express from KSR Bengaluru – June 16 to 23.

NOTE: Apart from the above said trains, few other train services are either partially cancelled or diverted or rescheduled.

For details, refer Star of Mysore dated June 11, 2019.