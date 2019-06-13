Major Yard re-modelling work in progress at Mysuru City Railway Station

Mysore: South Western Railway (SWR) Mysuru Division has undertaken major yard re-modelling work at the City Railway Station Yard from 7.6.2019 to 23.6.2019 including up-gradation of signalling system to ease operational constraints and enhance safety in train operations.

The works involve connectivity of Road 5 and 6 towards Chamarajanagar end. Presently, it was possible to receive train from Chamarajanagar only on Road 1 to 4. This will facilitate extension of more trains upto Ashokapuram.

The re-modelling of yard at Bengaluru end involves inserting additional cross over (Part track) so as to facilitate simultaneous reception and despatch of trains in different directions. This will minimise the detention of incoming trains at outer signal in Mysuru. Sharp crossover has been smoothened to ensure and enhance safety in train movement.

These works also involved major modification to signalling design and application logic on which signalling system works. In addition, overhead equipment modification is also necessitated. These are by no means easy works and involve coordination of multiple agencies.

This work will extend the full benefit of doubling between Mysuru and Bengaluru and gauge conversion of Mysuru- Chamarajanagar.

The works were lingering for a long time and taken up by Aparna Garg, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Mysuru Division, after assuming office last year. All necessary planning and approval were obtained before commencement of these works.

Regulation of train services involving cancellation, partial cancellation, diversion is for a short period between 16.6.2019 and 23.6.2019 duly ensuring minimum inconvenience to the passengers.

