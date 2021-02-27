Youth drives Police jeep on KRS Dam

February 27, 2021

Public not even allowed by security men to walk here

Srirangapatna: A youth has landed himself in a controversy after driving a Police jeep on top of the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam in Mandya. While there is no information on the exact day and time, the very video which has been shot on a cell phone has gone viral today on social networking sites.

The video has raised many questions over the safety and security of the Dam. While the general public are not even allowed to walk on the Dam wall, how can a Police jeep travel on top of it, questioned public.

The youth, not identified yet, is seen driving the Police jeep from the Dam’s North Gate in great speed with blaring music. The video has been shot by another person inside the vehicle. While the face of the youth is not clearly visible, a man sitting in a Police uniform can be seen seated next to him.

Srirangapatna Intelligence officers told Star of Mysore this morning that they had seen the video and the vehicle belongs to an inspector from Karnataka State Industrial Force (KISF). KISF has the responsibility of guarding the Dam 24X7.

The controversy here is letting the youth in question along with the Police jeep to drive on the Dam wall at a high security zone. The security is so tight here that people coming near the North Gate are shooed away by KISF personnel. The video has caused an outrage as there are different rules for a common man and some special people are enjoying uncalled for privileges.