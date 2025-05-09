Operation Sindoor fallout: Security tightened at Dams along Cauvery Basin amid terror threat

May 9, 2025

Mysuru/Mandya: In response to India’s military offensive ‘Operation Sindoor‘ targeting terrorist hideouts in Pakistan, security has been intensified across all 17 major Dams in Karnataka, following directives from the Central and State Governments.

As a precautionary measure to prevent potential retaliatory acts, elaborate security arrangements have been put in place at Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam, Kabini Dam, Harangi Dam, Hemavathi Dam, Nugu and Taraka Reservoirs.

The KRS Dam, a critical water source and infrastructure asset, is under round-the-clock surveillance. Since 2016, the Karnataka Industrial Security Force (KISF) has been deployed at KRS Dam, maintaining three-shift operations with armed personnel as per Government orders.

The current team includes one Inspector, two Sub-Inspectors and 56 personnel, led by a Deputy Commandant overseeing security operations.

Drones have been strictly prohibited over KRS Dam and its surroundings, while tourists visiting the adjacent Brindavan Gardens are subjected to thorough security screening at entry points. High-grade binoculars are now being used for enhanced surveillance of the river basin and the dam’s periphery.

Assistant Commandant Pramod of KISF stated that security at KRS Dam has been consistently reinforced over the years and significantly heightened after the latest Central Government advisory.

Surveillance around the Dam’s backwaters has also been stepped up. In Kodagu district, the Harangi Dam — Kodagu’s only reservoir — has been placed under strict security cover.

Approximately 25 armed Police personnel have been deployed at sensitive zones including the Dam’s main structures. Officers equipped with Indian Small Arms System (INSAS) and self-loading rifles are maintaining 24×7 watch. Tourists are being screened thoroughly before entering the site.

Additionally, a team of engineers led by Chief Engineer Raghupati, Harangi Superintending Engineer Puttaswamy, and other officials inspected the Dam’s drainage gallery to ensure structural integrity.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, speaking at Gejjalagere helipad in Mandya yesterday, confirmed that mock drills are being conducted Statewide and all reservoirs are under strict vigilance.

“Unforeseen situations may arise. Preventive measures are necessary, and we are maintaining utmost caution,” the CM stated.

Raghuram, Superintending Engineer of Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL), affirmed that vigilance at the KRS Dam has been intensified in compliance with Government instructions and given current geopolitical developments, ensuring the protection of vital water infrastructure through coordinated inter-agency security efforts.