HC rejects Mysuru woman’s plea to extend stay of her 3 Pak kids

May 9, 2025

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court yesterday dismissed a petition filed by a Mysuru-based woman seeking an extension of stay for her three Pakistani-national children, following the Union Government’s directive mandating the departure of all Pakistani citizens by Apr. 30 due to heightened national security concerns.

The petitioner, Ramsha Jehan, a resident of Rajivnagar in Mysuru, had approached the Court after being unable to return her children — Bibi Yamina (8), Muhammad Mudassir (4) and Muhammad Yousuf (3) — to Pakistan within the Government’s stipulated deadline.

Ramsha, an Indian citizen, had arrived in India on Jan. 4, 2025, with her children to attend a family wedding. Her husband, Muhammad Farooq, is a native of Pishin in Balochistan and the children were born in Pakistan following a marriage solemnised under Sharia law.

Initially granted a visa valid until Feb. 17, the family’s stay was extended to June 18. However, in the wake of a terror attack in Pahalgam, the Union Government revoked temporary visas issued to Pakistani citizens and ordered them to exit Indian territory by Apr. 30. The decision, dated Apr. 25, was part of a broader crackdown prompted by rising national security concerns.

What did the Court say?

Vacation Bench Judge Justice M.G. Uma, who heard the petition, ruled that the Government’s decision was based on national interest and thus beyond judicial interference.

“The Union Government issued an order on 25-4-25 about the revocation of visas of Pakistan nationals. The Government has taken this conscious decision to safeguard the citizens of India. In this circumstance, I do not find any reason to interfere with the Government’s decision to pass a favourable order to the petitioner. Hence, the petition is dismissed,” the order stated.

Deputy Solicitor General H. Shanthi Bhushan, appearing for the Union Government, argued that the petitioner had failed to challenge the original orders of the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) revoking the visas, thereby weakening the legal standing of her plea.

Despite her efforts to comply with the directive, Ramsha’s attempt to return her children through the Wagah border on Apr. 28 was unsuccessful, leading her to approach the Court for additional time.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent Government orders directing Pakistani nationals to leave India, Ramsha Jahan and her family obtained an exit permit from the Udayagiri Police in Mysuru and travelled to the Attari border to return to Pakistan.

However, at the border, Ramsha faced diplomatic complications. Pakistani authorities denied her entry, citing her Indian citizenship, though they permitted her children to cross over.

She remained at the border for two days, pleading for permission to enter Pakistan. Her husband reportedly did not respond favourably to her appeals. Ramsha Jahan eventually returned to her paternal home in Rajivnagar. With the High Court order, she must now seek alternative remedies as per the Government’s security protocol.