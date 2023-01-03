Youth ends life after mother found dead under mysterious circumstances
January 3, 2023

Mandya: A youth reportedly committed suicide by coming under a train on Monday, a day  after the Police had questioned him on the death of his mother, who was found hanging under mysterious circumstances at her residence here on Sunday.

The deceased are Veena Jodini (63), a retired teacher and her son Nitin (32), residents of Christian Colony at Subash Nagar in Mandya.

The body of  Veena Jodini was found hanging at her residence on Sunday morning. The Police who began investigation into her death, had questioned her son Nitin, when he told the Police that his mother had committed suicide. After recording Nitin’s statement, the Police had asked him not to leave Mandya until they get the  post-mortem report.

But even as his mother’s body lied at the mortuary, Nitin  left his house on Sunday night itself and reportedly ended his life by falling under a moving train near V.C. Farm Gate. His body was found on the Railway track on Monday morning, following which the Police shifted the body to  MIMS mortuary for post-mortem.

Nitin, who was addicted to gambling, was pestering his mother Veena for money. Veena, who was reportedly deserted by her husband years ago, had sold her landed property located on R.P. Road two years ago for a good sum. But Nitin, who had become an addict to bad habits, had spent this money and had also borrowed money from others for his addiction and lavish lifestyle. Meanwhile, Veena and her son Nitin, had celebrated Christmas together, it is learnt.

Mandya West Police, who have registered a case, are investigating from all angles . The neighbours suspect that Veena may have been murdered by her son and her body hanged from the  window so as to make it look like a suicide case.

