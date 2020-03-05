Youth Exchange Programme in Mysuru from tomorrow

March 5, 2020

132 Kashmiri youths to learn rich heritage of Royal City

Mysuru/Mysore: The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, under the theme, ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat,’ in association with Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), has been organising several youth exchange programmes across the country — ‘North East Youth Exchange Programme,’ ‘Tribal Youth Exchange Programme’ and ‘Kashmiri Youth Exchange Programme.’

The fragile socio-political landscape, affected by continuous violent conflict and instability, has created a deep sense of uncertainty amongst the local population, particularly the youth. Kashmiri youths have grown up in this adverse environment and have faced tremendous stress. NYKS programme thus aims to fight the feeling of desperation, anger and helplessness largely prevalent among them.

“The ‘Kashmiri Youth Exchange Programme’ will be held in Mysuru, for the first time, under the aegis of the two Ministries, NYKS and Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK), Mysuru, from Mar. 6 to Mar. 11,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) B.R. Poornima, addressing a press meet this morning at the Court Hall in DC Office premises.

In all, 132 Kashmiri youths from six districts — Anantnag, Kupwara, Baramulla, Budgam, Srinagar and Pulwama — will arrive in city this evening by train. They will be received by members of NYK-Mysuru at the Railway Station and then taken to Youth Hostel in Gangothri Layout, where arrangements have been made for their stay and food on all the days, said the ADC. As a precautionary measure, a health screening for these youth members has also been organised, she added.

“To orient and sensitise participants to act as proponents of national unity, integrity and peace among the young people in Kashmir Valley; to provide opportunities to the participants to visit different places of cultural, industrial, historical, religious and educational interest in the country,” are some of the key objectives of this exchange programme as outlined by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Programme Schedule

Inauguration: The programme will be inaugurated tomorrow (Mar. 6) at the Youth Hostel premises by District in-charge Minister V. Somanna, at 4 pm.

As part of the exchange programme, the youth members from Kashmir will visit the Mysore Palace, which is an epitome of the rich cultural heritage of the royal city. They will then visit Suttur Mutt, Sri Ramakrishna Ashram, Mysuru and also witness Palace illumination. Following this, they will visit TVS Motor Factory in Kadakola. They will also undertake a ‘Heritage Walk’ to Manasagangothri campus.

As part of an ‘Interaction with community and culture’ programme, organised by Sri Chamundeshwari Swasahaya Sangha, Vijayanagar, the youth members will interact with residents in Vijayanagar locality. A Kashmiri Food Festival has also been organised for them.

The event will have lecture series by various resource persons on various topics addressing national integration, role of youth in preservation of environment, role of handicrafts and handloom industries in e-commerce, etc.

The valedictory event will be held on Mar. 11 at 11.30 am.

