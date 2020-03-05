Second PUC Exams: 896 candidates absent on first day
Mysuru/Mysore:  Out of the total 35,004 candidates (28,813 new candidates, 4,668 repeaters and 1,523 private candidates), who were to write their PU exams on the first day yesterday, 896 candidates were absent in the district.

Out of the total 10,180 candidates who were to write the Physics Exam, only 9,984 candidates wrote the exam, while the remaining 196 candidates remained absent. 

1,374 candidates were to write the History exam but only 10,676 wrote while the remaining 698 remained absent and out of the total 237 candidates who were to write the Basic Maths exam, 235 wrote while the remaining 2 candidates remained absent.

