PUC Physics Question paper leak: Two arrested, Supervisor suspended

March 5, 2020

Vijayapura: Indi Police, have arrested two persons for leaking the Physics question paper within one hour of the commencement of the PU examination yesterday.

The arrested persons have been identified as 19-year-old Muruvendra Hiremath for allegedly posing with the question paper while 22-year-old Bhagappa Sagar has been arrested for allegedly clicking the photo and uploading the same on social media platforms. The paper leak incident took place at Sri Shanteshwar PU College in Vijayapura.

Vijayapura Deputy Commissioner Y.S. Patil informed that the Supervisor deputed at the Examination Centre from where the incident was reported, has been suspended.

