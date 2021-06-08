Youth political leaders, organisations jump in to help the needy during pandemic

June 8, 2021

Corporate companies, Trusts and Associations, who have jumped in to help the poor and the needy during the second wave attack of the deadly COVID-19 are now joined by young political leaders and other organisations to provide relief to the affected people across Mysuru.

The members of various political parties and organisations are providing food, groceries, medicines and medical equipment to the needy and also to the District Administration, which is combating the deadly pandemic.

Karnataka State Youth Congress President Raksha Ramaiah distributed food packets to the poor at Ashokapuram in Krishnaraja (KR) Constituency recently. Congress leader N.M. Naveen Kumar, Mysuru City Youth Congress President Mohammed Haris, Devaraj Urs Block President Pailwan Sunil Kumar, Krishnaraja Block President Harsha, Congress leaders Rajesh, Abbas, Rizwan and others were present.

Mysuru Literary Forum Charitable Trust has donated grocery kits to guest lecturers at a programme organised at Dr. Gangubai Hanagal Music and Performing Arts University in city yesterday. The kits were distributed by Trust Chairperson Shubha Sanjay Urs. Trust members Nishith, Jayasree Prasad, Charles Joseph and Gayathri Devi, Music University Vice-Chancellor Dr. Nagesh V. Bettakote and others were present.

JITO Mysore under its “JITO O2 Bank” initiative, handed over two Oxygen Concentrators to two beneficiaries recently. The equipment were handed over by the Navrathan team. JITO Mysuru Chairman Chandragupta Katariya, Chief Secretary Mahaveer Gadiya, Vice-Chairman Bherulal Pitliya, Secretary Amarchand Dak, Treasurer Manohar Sankhla, Jt. Treasurer Kiran Jain, PRO Rajan Baghmar and others were present.

Basava Marga Foundation distributed groceries to Chiguru Ashram, which houses about 20 specially challenged inmates. Foundation Head S. Basavaraju, Chiguru Ashram head Sushma and others were present.