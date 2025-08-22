YouTuber Sameer gets anticipatory bail
News

YouTuber Sameer gets anticipatory bail

August 22, 2025

Mangaluru: M.D. Sameer, the YouTuber, who had shot a video pertaining to Dharmasthala, by incorporating Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based technology, has got anticipatory bail from Dakshina Kannada District and Sessions Court.

Dharmasthala Police had registered a Suo Motu case against Sameer on July 12, for indulging in negative publicity against Dharmasthala shrine in his video. The Police had been to his house at Bannerghatta in Bengaluru, to take him into custody. However, Sameer had filed for an anticipatory bail on Aug. 19.

The Court heard the case yesterday and subsequently granted him the advance bail.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching