YouTuber Sameer gets anticipatory bail

August 22, 2025

Mangaluru: M.D. Sameer, the YouTuber, who had shot a video pertaining to Dharmasthala, by incorporating Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based technology, has got anticipatory bail from Dakshina Kannada District and Sessions Court.

Dharmasthala Police had registered a Suo Motu case against Sameer on July 12, for indulging in negative publicity against Dharmasthala shrine in his video. The Police had been to his house at Bannerghatta in Bengaluru, to take him into custody. However, Sameer had filed for an anticipatory bail on Aug. 19.

The Court heard the case yesterday and subsequently granted him the advance bail.