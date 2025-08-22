Shilpa Nag inaugurates ‘Integrate-25’ Meet

August 22, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: ‘Integrate-25’, a two-day Exhibition, Buyer-Seller Meet and Conference, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Karnataka, in partnership with the Department of Commerce and Industries, began at Jagannatha Centre for Arts and Culture in Vijayanagar here yesterday.

Speaking after inaugurating the event, Chamarajanagar Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Nag highlighted the role of MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) in the economic progress of States and the Country.

Noting that MSMEs are an integral part of goods manufacturing and services, she said that there are ample opportunities for MSMEs in Chamarajanagar. Observing that migration of skilled workforce and labour has been hurting the development of Chamarajanagar, she assured of support and co-operation for the establishment of big industries and services in the district.

Stating that Chamarajanagar district, which borders Tamil Nadu and Kerala, is entrepreneur-friendly and provides a conducive atmosphere for industries, she appealed industrialists to set up establishments in the district.

Pointing out that there is ample scope for establishing Agricultural Processing Units in Gundlupet taluk as many agricultural produce are despatched to neighbouring Kerala and TN for value addition, she said that large scale cultivation of horticultural crops in Gundlupet provides a good environment for setting up Food Processing Units.

CII Mysuru Zone Chairman Nagaraja Gargeshwari, Vice-Chairman Utsav Agarwal, Karnataka State Council Chairman Rabindra Srikantan, MCCI President K.B. Lingaraju, Sam Cherian of Schevaran Laboratories, Radhika Dhall of CII Karnataka and others were present.