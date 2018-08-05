Yuva Brigade cleans Kalyani at Hosa Kannambadi

Over 80 volunteers from Yuva Brigade, Mysuru, cleaned the old Kalyani located near the backwaters of Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) Dam this morning.

The Kalyani is near the Venugopalaswamy Temple at Hosa Kannambadi village under Katteri Gram Panchayat limits. The Kalyani was covered with weeds and people use to dump garbage.

S. Chandrashekhar, District Convenor of Yuva Brigade, said that volunteers assembled at the Kalyani at 6 am and begin the cleaning activity. After cleaning, the dirty water will be pumped out, he added.