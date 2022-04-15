Zoo summer camp a big draw for children

April 15, 2022

Summer activity camp begins after two-year hiatus; 60 in first batch

Mysuru: While there were thousands of visitors at the Mysuru Zoo this morning thanks to the long weekend, inside the core area of the Zoo, there were 60 children, wearing light green uniform, who had come for the annual summer camp that was inaugurated by City Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta.

Summer camp at Zoo, the most sought-after in the city, is back after two years and the first batch of 60 students have started their activities today. For 10 days, these school children, aged between 12-18 years, will become Zoo Ambassadors and spread the word about conservation among their peers and fellow students.

The innovative camp will keep the children occupied while trying to educate them about more than 1,450 animals of over 150 species representing more than 25 countries. Each day — from 10 am to 4 pm —is assigned to a specific activity including guest lectures from senior forest officers, veterinarians and experts, field visits and also sessions where animals and their complexities would be introduced to young minds.

Closer look into cages: The summer camp, also aims to help children get a deeper understanding of all animals in the food chain. They will be briefed about feeding patterns and how they are taken care of in the Zoo.

The students will have access to places that are not open to other visitors like a closer look into cages and enclosures, feeding, nutrition, temperature maintenance and storage section and the hospital including the operation theatre where animal healthcare is assured. A fee of Rs. 1,000 is charged and all the participants were given T-Shirts, bags and the summer camp kit containing stationeries. As soon as the camp began, the children were briefed about camp protocol and some essential etiquette was taught by the Zoo volunteers.

Nature, ecosystem, co-existence

Speaking to children in an interactive speech session, Police Commissioner Dr. Chandragupta outlined the importance of nature, ecosystem, co-existence and also touched upon the food chain. He explained to the children how the flora, fauna, insects and bacteria are interlinked with nature and climate. He stressed on ecological balance.

“Children are the right medium that will help us spread information about forest and conservation of animals. The summer camp will make children share the knowledge with their parents, friends and everybody in their neighbourhood,” he added.

Interestingly, along with the children, parents who had come to drop their kids were interested in knowing more about the camp and what learning their children can gain out of it.

Zoo Executive Director Ajit M. Kulkarni also spoke about the camp and its formalities. He said that there was an overwhelming response for the camp held after a gap of two years though last year it was held in virtual mode. ZAK Chairman L.R. Mahadevaswamy, ZAK members Jyothi Rechanna and Gokul Govardhan were present.