City Churches observe Good Friday

April 15, 2022

Hundreds line up in front of St. Philomena’s Church

Mysuru: Christian community members observed Good Friday, the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, with divinity and devotion at all Churches across the city this morning. The day is hailed as a symbol of devotion, love and sacrifice.

Unlike previous two years where entry of devotees to Churches was restricted due to outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, almost all Churches were full this year.

Today, Good Friday special prayers commenced at St. Philomena’s Church at 5 am with Liturgical Service of Good Friday by Bishop Most Rev. Dr. K.A. William. Prayers will be conducted in Kannada, English, Tamil and Konkani till late evening. The Bishop was assisted by Rev. Fr. Staney D’Almeda, Parish Priest of St. Joseph’s Cathedral in St. Philomena’s Church.

Delivering the benediction, Bishop William hailed Jesus Christ as a symbol of love and sacrifice, who bore the pain and got crucified for the welfare of humanity.

Good Friday service at St. Bartholomew’s Church, city’s oldest Church, was held from 12 noon to 3 pm. It was led by Presbyter Rev. Daniel Kaundinya.

Good Friday service was also held at Wesley Cathedral, Hardwicke Church, Sawday Church, Pushpashrama in R.S. Naidu Nagar and Infant Jesus Church on Hunsur Road among other Churches.

Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday

Tomorrow being Holy Saturday, Easter Vigil Mass will be held at St. Philomena’s Church.

Easter Sunday Mass will be held as on every Sundays. English and Tamil Mass in the morning will be presided by the Bishop. A procession of Resurrected Jesus will be taken around the Church on Sunday.