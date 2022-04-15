PM Modi wants food security guarantee to all, says Union Minister

April 15, 2022

Mysuru: Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries and Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel said that the aim of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to make India a hunger-free country where food security is guaranteed to all.

He was speaking after unveiling an awareness poster on Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) to be displayed at all fair price shops in Mysuru district. The programme was jointly organised by the District Administration, Zilla Panchayat and Food and Civil Supplies Department at Seth Mohandas Tulsidas Hospital Circle on Apr. 13.

The PMGKY scheme provides an opportunity to declare unaccounted wealth and black money in a confidential manner and avoid prosecution after paying a fine of 50 percent on the undisclosed income. An additional 25 percent of the undisclosed income is invested in the scheme which can be refunded after four years, without any interest. As part of the scheme, the Government later announced medical insurance coverage for COVID Warriors, food security and Direct Benefit Transfers for the poor.

Minister Prahlad Singh Patel said that the week from Apr. 13 to Apr. 20 will be observed as Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Week and regretted that even after 75 years of Independence, India still remained a country where a huge population sleeps hungry.

“Through the Jal Jeevan Mission, we have an aim of providing drinking water to every household and Karnataka has made good progress in this regard,” he said.

Mysuru District Minister S.T. Somashekar, BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel, MLA L. Nagendra, In-Charge Mayor Sunanda Palanetra, Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) Chairman H.V. Rajeev, Additional DC Dr. B.S. Manjunathaswamy, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, Corporators M.V. Ramprasad, B.V. Manjunath, Pallavi Begum, Sowmya Umesh, Food and Civil Supplies Department Joint Director Kumuda and others were present.

MLA S.A. Ramdas, in his address, said that the initiatives launched during COVID crisis to address hunger issues, is still being continued. Maintaining that every eligible family is getting 35 kg of rice every month under Antyodaya Scheme, he said that the distribution of BPL cards to eligible families who had applied online, has started now.

Earlier, Ramdas distributed ration to differently-abled BPL card holders and also launched installation of nameboards at all Fair Price Shops coming under K.R. Constituency.