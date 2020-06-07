Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana: Probe ordered into black marketing of ration rice: MLA

June 7, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: K.R. MLA S.A. Ramdas said that the Government has ordered a probe into the alleged black marketing of ration rice supplied by the Centre for distribution among the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana.

Alleging that there is a big racket operating in Mysuru which is engaged in siphoning off ration articles such as rice and dal, Ramdas said that the Government has tasked the Food and Civil Supplies Department Principal Secretary to probe the alleged scam.

Pointing out that he has written to the Food and Civil Supplies Minister K. Gopalaiah asking to order a probe and take action against all those found guilty, Ramdas maintained that the Government has responded to his plea by ordering a probe.

Alleging that CCTV Cameras have not been installed in all food godowns and details of vehicles entering and leaving godowns too are not entered in the register, Ramdas alleged that thousands of bags of rice are being clandestinely despatched every month for polishing at Mandya, from where it is despatched to Kerala.

Pointing out that only the Department-listed lorries are permitted to transport ration articles such as rice, dal and wheat, he alleged that 350 quintals of rice meant for a Fair Price Shop has been illegally transported in an unauthorised lorry (KA-41/4941) from the Department godown at Bamboo Bazar.

Continuing, Ramdas said that he sensed black marketing of ration articles as ration rice was found in the rice given by donors meant for distribution among the poor and needy during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Stating that he went to a godown near the APMC Market on Nanjangud Road recently for an inspection when he noticed that a lorry (KA-37/9479) was about to leave the godown with 300 bags of rice, Ramdas said he alerted the Mandi Police, who rushed to the spot and seized the lorry.

In another such instance about 15 days ago, Nanjangud Police have seized a lorry that was illegally transporting ration rice to Kerala, he said and added that there were many such cases where ration articles were illegally transported and sold in black market.

Welcoming the probe ordered by the Government, Ramdas urged the Food and Civil Supplies Minister to take stern action against corrupt Department officials and black marketeers.