CM directs officials to fill up vacant Pourakarmika posts in Local Bodies

June 7, 2020

Regularise services of over 40,000 civic workers, says Pourakarmika Sangha State President

Bengaluru: Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Friday directed officials to fill up Pourakarmika posts lying vacant in all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) of the State.

Speaking at a progress review meeting of Urban Development Department at his home office ‘Krishnaa’ here, Yediyurappa asked the officials to submit a proposal for filling up Pourakarmika posts that has been lying vacant for reasons like retirement or death of regular Pourakarmikas and such others.

Pointing out that it is vital to appoint Pourakarmikas in local bodies for maintaining hygiene and cleanliness in cities and towns, he directed the officials to release Rs. 209 crores under Centrally-funded AMRUT Scheme, as it would help the State to seek the Centre’s share.

Stressing on the need for ensuring that there is no drinking water problems in urban areas, the CM said that a total of Rs .47.24 crores is available with the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) for addressing drinking water issues and water was supplied in 12 cities across the State in private tankers till the end of April.

Long-pending demand not met by CM

Meanwhile, Karnataka State Pourakarmika Sangha State President S. Narayana, who is also a former Mayor of Mysuru, said that the CM’s announcement is not of much help for the Pourakarmikas as the Sangha has been demanding regularisation of services of thousands of outsourced Pourakarmikas in the State.

Speaking to ‘Star of Mysore’ yesterday, Narayana said that Chief Minister Yediyurappa has directed the officials to fill up only vacant posts. But the long- pending demand of regularisation of services of Pourakarmikas has not been met and the CM’s direction will hardly benefit one percent of civic workers.

Reminding the CM that as the Opposition Leader earlier, he had promised to fulfil the demands of civic workers within 24 hours of coming to power, he urged the CM to regularise the services of over 40,000 Pourakarmikas serving in ULBs across the State, including 1,200 in Mysuru City Corporation (MCC).

Maintaining that the recruitment of vacant Pourakarmika posts is a routine exercise and there is nothing new in it, he urged the Government to fulfil the other pending demands of civic workers and thus come to their rescue.