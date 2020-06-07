Scattered heavy rainfall lash parts of city

June 7, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: As per the predictions from the Meteorological Department, scattered heavy rainfall lashed parts of the city for more than one-and-a-half hours yesterday.

The rains, which commenced from 3 pm, continued to lash till about 5 pm causing rain water to flow on the roads like rivers at Kanakagiri, Chamundipuram, Gundu Rao Nagar, Bhyraweshwara Nagar, Bamboo Bazaar, Bannimantap Industrial Areas and surrounding places.

Motorists, especially two-wheeler riders, who were caught in the rains, had to take shelter in bus stops, petrol bunks, under-construction buildings and other places till the rain reduced or stopped.

Electric poles damaged

Following heavy rains, a coconut tree on Yele Thotha – JSS College Road fell on a power cable resulting in damage to five electric poles and snapping of power lines.

CESC N.R. Mohalla Division Executive Engineer B.K. Yogesh, speaking to ‘SOM’ said that power supply was immediately stopped and the CESC staff rushed to the spot, removed the fallen poles and cleared the snapped electric cables.

MCC Health Officer Dr. Jayanth, speaking to ‘SOM’ this morning said that the MCC’s Abhaya-1 team had cleared the fallen coconut tree and CESC staff had replaced the damaged electric poles and works were on to restore power supply.

He further said that a few drains that overflowed yesterday would be repaired for which tenders would be called soon.

More rainfall this time

Dr. Govindaraju of Organic Farming and Research Centre at Naganahalli said that pre-monsoon rains has been more in the months of March, April and May since 10 years and there would be 50% more rains this year. There would be continuous rains from Monday onwards, he added.