100-bed Hospital to be ready in a week

April 26, 2021
  • MUDA Chairman and team inspect renovated Seth Mohandas 
  • Tulasidas Hospital with oxygenated emergency facility

Mysore/Mysuru: The District Administration is ready to set up a 100 oxygenated-bed emergency facility in the fully renovated Seth Mohandas Tulasidas Hospital near Nanjumalige Circle on JLB road in city within a week to handle COVID-19 cases.

With pending civil, electrical  and cleaning  works going on  in full-swing at the yet to be commissioned Hospital, MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, accompanied by a host of top officials, inspected the Hospital this morning.

Speaking to presspersons after inspecting the ongoing works and the preparations, Rajeev said that with all necessary works nearing completion, the Hospital will start functioning in a week, with joint partnership of  MUDA, MCC and Cauvery Hospital.

Pointing out that MUDA will be providing 100 oxygenated beds and other necessary infrastructure including the all important centralised oxygen supply system out of its own funds, he said that only such  COVID patients who require oxygen and referred to by the District Administration through its designated portal, will be admitted to this Hospital.

 The MCC will take care of Underground Drainage (UGD) and sanitation, sanitisation, cleanliness  works and house-keeping  services, while Cauvery Hospital will provide all health care staff, including doctors, nurses, para-medical and other support staff, he said.

Expressing hope that the 100 oxygenated bed facility will hugely help in addressing the shortage of beds for COVID patients, Rajeev said that the jurisdictional Lakshmipuram Police                                                                      will provide security to the Hospital.

MUDA Commissioner Dr. D.B. Natesh,  MCC Commissioner Shilpa Nag,  MCC Health Officer Dr. D.G. Nagaraj, Dr. G.R. Chandrashekar of Cauvery Hospital and a host of other MCC and MUDA officials accompanied the MUDA Chairman during inspection.

