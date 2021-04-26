Former UoM VC Prof. Selvie Das passes away

April 26, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Prof. P. Selvie Das, former Vice-Chancellor, University of Mysore (UoM), a renowned educationist and a former Parliamentarian, passed away at her residence in Bengaluru in the wee hours of today following prolonged illness. She was 89.

She was a spinster. Last rites were held at Bengaluru this afternoon, according to sources.

Born in 1932 at KGF (Kolar Gold Fields) in Kolar district of Karnataka, Prof. Selvie Das had her higher education at Chennai, where she got her Ph.D degree in Rural Economics.

After working for a brief period as Assistant Researcher at a reputed Institution, she served as the Director of Higher Education Department, Government of Karnataka, from 1977 to 1988, when she was appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of Mysore University.

After serving as UoM VC for three years (1988-91), Prof. Selvie Das was appointed as a Member of UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) in 1991. She was nominated to the Rajya Sabha in 1997 and served till 2003.

A noted educationist, she had two works to her credit, including the one titled ‘New Perspectives on South Asian Women.’

Prof. Selvie Das, the only woman VC of Mysore University till date, was also instrumental in setting up of Women Studies Centre in UoM when she was the VC.

UoM condoles

The UoM has condoled the death of Prof. Selvie Das. Rich tributes were paid to her at a condolence meeting held in the University premises this morning, which was attended by Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, Registrar Prof. R. Shivappa and other officials.