Former UoM VC Prof. Selvie Das passes away
News

Former UoM VC Prof. Selvie Das passes away

April 26, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Prof. P. Selvie Das, former Vice-Chancellor, University of Mysore (UoM), a renowned educationist and a former Parliamentarian, passed away at her residence in Bengaluru in the wee hours of today following  prolonged illness. She was 89.

She was a spinster. Last rites were held at Bengaluru this afternoon, according to sources.

Born in 1932 at KGF (Kolar Gold Fields) in Kolar district of Karnataka, Prof. Selvie Das had her higher education at Chennai, where she got her Ph.D degree in Rural Economics. 

After working for a brief period as Assistant Researcher at a reputed Institution, she served as the Director of Higher Education Department, Government of Karnataka, from 1977 to 1988, when she was appointed as the Vice-Chancellor of   Mysore University.

After serving as UoM VC for three years (1988-91), Prof. Selvie Das was appointed as a Member of UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) in 1991. She was nominated to the Rajya Sabha in 1997 and served till 2003.

A noted educationist, she had two works to her credit, including the one titled ‘New Perspectives on South Asian Women.’ 

Prof. Selvie Das, the only woman VC of Mysore University till date, was also instrumental in setting up of Women Studies Centre in UoM when she was the VC.

UoM condoles 

The UoM has condoled the death of Prof. Selvie Das. Rich tributes were paid to her at a condolence meeting held in the University premises this morning, which was attended by Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, Registrar Prof. R. Shivappa and other officials.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching