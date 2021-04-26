People volunteering to undergo COVID test
April 26, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: As the deadly COVID -19 pandemic continues to cause havoc across the country claiming the lives of many, the residents of the city and district are volunteering to undergo COVID-19 tests as a precautionary measure.

On Sunday, the second day of the weekend curfew, more than 100 people got tested for the pandemic at the free test centres set up at Town Hall and Dufferin Clock Tower (Chikka Gadiyara) in the heart of the city.

The health authorities conducted RT-PCR test on some and RAT (Rapid Antigen Test) on others depending upon the symptoms they showed and the necessity. A few people who tested positive, were asked to undergo home quarantine. The  two test centres were witness to some emotional scenes, as a girl who tested positive, sat crying. Her parents consoled her, standing by a safe distance and was finally taken to a hospital.

In another incident, a woman brought her ailing husband in an auto. As the man tested positive, the health staff advised them to consult a doctor.

