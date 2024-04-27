104-year-old votes at J.P. Nagar

April 27, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Two centenarian women set an example to others by exercising their franchise for Lok Sabha elections from Mysuru-Kodagu Constituency yesterday.

Dakshayanamma Shivakumar, aged 104, accompanied by her son S. Gnanashankar, Managing Director of Mahaa Nandikeshwara Printers and Sigma Hospital, exercised her franchise at a polling booth in JSS School in J.P. Nagar, Mysuru, yesterday.

Another super senior voter Thimmamma, aged 101 years, wife of late Nanjappa, who arrived in an autorickshaw along with one of her relatives, cast her franchise at a polling booth at Srikantha School in city.