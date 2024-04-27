104-year-old votes at J.P. Nagar
News

104-year-old votes at J.P. Nagar

April 27, 2024

Mysore/Mysuru: Two centenarian women set an example to others by exercising their franchise for Lok Sabha elections from Mysuru-Kodagu Constituency yesterday.

Dakshayanamma Shivakumar, aged 104, accompanied by her son S. Gnanashankar, Managing Director of Mahaa Nandikeshwara Printers and Sigma Hospital, exercised her franchise at a polling booth in JSS School in J.P. Nagar, Mysuru, yesterday.

Another super senior voter Thimmamma, aged 101 years, wife of late Nanjappa, who arrived in an autorickshaw along with one of her relatives, cast her franchise at a polling booth at Srikantha School in city.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching