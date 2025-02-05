111 years for Virajpet’s iconic Clock Tower

February 5, 2025

Virajpet: Virajpet’s historic clock tower, a prominent landmark in Kodagu, turns 111 today (Feb. 5, 2025). Built to commemorate the 1911 Coronation Durbar of King George V, its foundation stone was laid on Feb. 5, 1914, by Sir Hugh Daly, then Chief Commissioner of Kodagu.

The Mukkatira family of Devanageri village donated the land and the tower was inaugurated in Jan. 1915 by District Magistrate R.K. Ellis. It was later handed over to the Town Municipal Council (TMC) by Mukkatira Ayyappa.

In 1977, the tower faced a demolition threat under a road widening proposal by then PWD Minister Chennabasappa. However, public opposition saved it, preserving its legacy as a symbol of Virajpet’s heritage.