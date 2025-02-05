Delhi polls: Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka cast votes

February 5, 2025

New Delhi: Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra cast their votes for the Delhi Assembly elections here today.

Sonia and Rahul cast their votes at Nirman Bhavan Polling Station, while Priyanka voted at Adarsh Vidyalaya in Lodhi Estate.

Rahul Gandhi on ‘X’ said, “Every vote you give to Congress will protect your rights, strengthen the Constitution and put Delhi back on the path of progress. While voting, remember who is responsible for polluted air, dirty water, broken roads. Who committed the biggest scam in Delhi while talking about doing clean politics?”

Interacting with the media after casting her vote, Priyanka appealed to the people of Delhi to come out of their house and take part in the democratic exercise.

“I know the people of Delhi are tired. They complain of bad roads, dirty water, rising pollution and many other issues. If you want to get a solution to these problems, come out of your houses and cast your vote,” she said.

Priyanka Gandhi was accompanied by her husband Robert Vadra and son.

President Droupadi Murmu, Union Ministers S. Jaishankar and Hardeep Singh Puri, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi also cast their votes early this morning.

Till 1 pm, voter turnout stood at 33.31% across 70 Assembly Constituencies in Delhi.

Counting of votes will be taken up on Feb. 8.