Probe into MUDA 50:50 sites scam: Justice Desai Commission’s tenure extended till May 31

February 5, 2025

Mysuru: The State Government has extended the tenure of the One-Man Judicial Inquiry Commission, led by retired High Court Judge Justice Padmaraj Nemachandra Desai, until May 31, 2025, to probe the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land allotment scam.

Secretary of the Department of Internal Administration (Law and Order), S. Nagaraju, issued the extension order under the Governor’s directives.

The inquiry was initially launched through an official notification on July 14, 2024, under Sub-rule (1) of Rule 3 of the Inquiry Commission Act, 1952, following allegations of irregularities in MUDA’s land allotments, particularly under the 50:50 ratio scheme.

The Government had constituted the Commission under Justice Desai’s leadership, defining its scope and terms on July 23, 2024.

Now, based on Justice Desai’s request, the tenure has been extended until May 31, 2025, through an order dated Jan. 6, 2025. A copy of the order has been sent to all relevant departments. However, Secretary Nagaraju clarified that the scope and terms of the inquiry remain unchanged.

Complainant raises objection

Meanwhile, complainant Snehamayi Krishna, who had raised concerns over MUDA’s land allotments, has objected to the extension of Justice Desai’s tenure. He alleged that Justice Desai had concealed the fact that he was debarred by the Central Government for three years for reportedly violating certain rules.

According to an order issued by the Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions on Nov. 7, 2024, Justice Desai was barred from being appointed to any autonomous, legislative or statutory body, with the order applied retrospectively from Oct. 21, 2024.

“After I filed a complaint and the matter became public, Justice Desai approached the High Court, where the case is still pending. Extending the tenure of his Inquiry Commission while his petition is pending raises serious concerns,” Krishna stated.