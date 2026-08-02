12-year effort culminate in Viveka Smaraka: Seers  

August 2, 2026

Swami Gautamanandaji and Swami Muktidanandaji recall century-long tradition of service, dedication

Mysuru: Describing PM Narendra Modi as a devoted admirer of Swami Vivekananda, Swami Gautamanandaji, President of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, Belur Math, said it was only fitting that the PM inaugurated the Viveka Smaraka.

Addressing the inaugural function at Sri Ramakrishna Vidyashala yesterday, Swami Gautamanandaji said, the Memorial has come up at the sacred site where Swami Vivekananda stayed and meditated during his visit to Mysuru.

“The PM has always drawn inspiration from Swami Vivekananda. His dedication to national service has motivated countless young people across the country. It is therefore meaningful that he has inaugurated a Memorial dedicated to youth empowerment,” he said.

Recalling the long journey behind the project, the senior monk said, the Viveka Smaraka was realised after nearly 12 years of sustained effort.

Despite numerous challenges faced by monks and devotees of Mysuru Ramakrishna Ashram, the project was completed with the blessings of Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, Holy Mother Sri Sharada Devi, Swami Vivekananda and Goddess Chamundeshwari, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Swami Muktidanandaji, President of Mysuru Ramakrishna Ashram, described the Viveka Smaraka as a new milestone in the Ashram’s century-long tradition of service in the fields of spirituality, education, literature and rural development. He said that the centre plans to introduce short-term training programmes based on India’s knowledge traditions and Swami Vivekananda’s philosophy of the four yogas to help develop leadership qualities, character and life skills among young people.

Expressing gratitude to all those who supported the project, he thanked the Union and Karnataka Governments for providing the land and extending continued support. He also acknowledged the contribution of the alumni of Sri Ramakrishna Vidyashala, who donated Rs. 30.5 crore towards the construction of the Memorial.