12-year wait for pension: PMO helps lady get arrears in 7 days !

Sir,

I write this to share with you an instance of great joy to me. The wife of a student of mine, Perumala Rajagopal, retired from BSNL 12 years ago, but some of her pension arrears were yet to be paid. I got all the details and wrote a letter to our Prime Minister (PMO), enclosing all relevant papers.

Believe it or not! Within seven days, all her arrears were credited to her bank account. What had not been done in 12 years, despite several reminders, was done within a week by the PMO. At the end of my letter, I had added my dream, which is thus:

“Beforelong we do hope and pray India will be foremost among the comity of nations in inventions and industry, in wealth and trade, and in knowledge and wisdom, to teach humanity the gentleness of the mature mind, the quiet content of unacquisitive soul, the calm of the understanding spirit, and a unifying and pacifying love for all living beings.” Oh God, let this day come soon!

– Prof. B. Sheik Ali, Former Vice-Chancellor, Mangalore and Goa Universities, Saraswathipuram, 11.11.2018

You can also mail us your views, opinions, and stories to [email protected]