13-acre land worth Rs. 50 crore reclaimed from encroachers

April 30, 2025

Sri Chamundeshwari Kshetra Development Authority acts tough; takes back lands belonging to Sri Chamundeshwari Temple, Chamundi Hill and Sri Jwalamukhi Tripurasundari Amma Temple, Uttanahalli

Mysuru: Sri Chamundeshwari Kshetra Development Authority has reclaimed over 13 acres of land worth about Rs. 50 crore belonging to Sri Chamundeshwari Temple, Chamundi Hill and Sri Jwalamukhi Tripurasundari Amma Temple, Uttanahalli.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, also the Chairman of the Sri Chamundeshwari Authority, in the maiden meeting of the Authority held on Sept. 3, 2024 had decided to identify and reclaim the assets belonging to the temples under its ambit. Accordingly, the officers belonging to the Authority acted swiftly and took into the possession 6.34 acres of land encroached upon by the private parties at Uttanahalli and 6.16 acres of land at Hadajana Chikkegowdana Hundi village. That apart, 17.24 acres of land in the surroundings of Uttanahalli Temple has been secured. The boards have been put at these lands informing that ‘these properties belong to Sri Chamundeshwari Kshetra Development Authority and the trespassers will be prosecuted.’

Sharing the details in this regard, M.J. Roopa, Secretary of Sri Chamundeshwari Authority, said, following the CM’s instructions and the guidance of Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, action was taken to protect the properties belonging to Sri Chamundeshwari Temple and Uttanahalli Temple. The Revenue Department assessed the lands belonging to these temples and the lands in three different survey numbers have been reclaimed at Uttanahalli and two survey numbers at Hadajana Chikkegowdana Hundi.

At Uttanahalli, 4.34 acres of land belonging to Survey No. 163 and 2 acres in Survey No. 197/1 had been encroached upon. Those claiming ownership of the lands had argued that they had received them as inam (gift), for rendering puja service to the deity. However, the case had been quashed at District Magistrate’s Court. Subsequently, the lands were taken into possession and compound was built to secure the boundary of the lands. Though the rival parties had moved Court, the Court has ruled in favour of Chamundeshwari Authority, said Roopa.

While there is no dispute over the ownership of land in Sy. No. 163, the land has been secured as a precautionary measure, she said. On the other hand, works are underway to restore fencing of 17.24 acres of land in Sy.No. 1 around Uttanahalli Temple that has got damaged at places, added Roopa.

At Hadajana Chikkegowdana Hundi, a total of 6.16 acres of land including Sy.Nos. 81/4 and 81/5 belonging to Sri Chamundeshwari Temple has been reclaimed. Majority of the land had been encroached upon, by building shed like houses at places. In another Sy.No. 78/1, land measuring 1.16 acres belongs to Sri Chamundeshwari Temple. The order has been issued to survey the extent of land, said Roopa.

That apart, the Deputy Commissioner had sanctioned 1.24 acres of land near Sri Chamundeshwari Temple to the shrine several years back, but the encroachers have set their eyes on that land too. The land will be surveyed before taking further action, after bringing it to DC’s notice.