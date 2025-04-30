Despite repeated tragedies, no safety barriers along VC Canal

April 30, 2025

Formed in August 2023 by Mandya DC, Safety Committee’s work remains a mystery

Mandya: The tragedy that claimed three lives after a car plunged into the VC Canal adds to the grim history of accidents along this waterway. The incident underscores the urgent need for installing safety barriers along the canal, which runs adjacent to roads across Mandya district.

On Feb. 4, 2025, three individuals — Fayaz, Aslam Pasha, and Peer Khan, all residents of Haalahalli village died, when their car fell into the canal near Machanahalli village. One person was rescued.

Earlier, on Mar. 12, 2023, Nandisha died on the spot and his brother Yogananda sustained serious injuries when their car veered off the road and crashed into the canal near Avverahalli.

Tragedy struck again on July 27, 2023, when Lokesh’s car fell into the canal near Thibbanahalli; his body was found downstream the next day. Two days later, on July 29, Rekha (35), her daughter Sanjana (18), Mamatha (40), and Mahadevamma (50) drowned near Arakere.

The deadliest incident occurred on Nov. 24, 2018, when a bus accident in a canal near Kanaganamaradi killed around 30 passengers. Despite these fatalities, authorities have failed to implement basic safety measures like retaining walls or crash barriers, leaving the canal a persistent hazard.

In response to repeated accidents, the Mandya District Administration formed a committee in August 2023 to recommend safety barriers along canals, lakes and other waterbodies, as well as warning signs near accident-prone stretches.

Mandya DC Dr. Kumara tasked the committee with overseeing crash barrier construction and maintenance along the VC Canal and lake bunds. It was to identify vulnerable locations, recommend safety upgrades, and ensure execution.

The DC had directed officials managing lakes and canals to assess damaged or missing barriers and submit findings. The goal was to initiate timely repairs and improve public safety.

However, nearly two years after the order, there has been no public update on the committee’s progress. It remains unclear whether field studies were conducted or reports submitted, as no information has been released to the media.