Unauthorised construction at Golf Club: HC directs MCC to act against illegality; next hearing on June 9

April 30, 2025

Mysuru: The Karnataka High Court has directed the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to take action against any illegal construction carried out at the Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Club (JWGC) in Mysuru.

Recently, renovation and construction activities were undertaken at the JWGC, which falls within the jurisdiction of the Mysore Race Club (MRC). Although these activities had received approval from the Public Works Department (PWD), the MRC authorities objected and lodged a formal complaint with the MCC.

In response, the MCC Zone Office-1 issued a notice to the contractor overseeing the construction, as well as to the MRC administration, citing unauthorised renovation and building activity.

According to the notice, the old structure was renovated and new sections added without obtaining building plan approval or other necessary permissions. The MCC ordered an immediate halt to the construction, stating that any further work must be carried out only with proper approvals. The Corporation warned that if the construction continues in violation of the rules, the building will be demolished and the cost of demolition recovered from the building owner. Legal action will also be initiated under Section 321 of the Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act, 1976.

MRC clarifies: Meanwhile, the MRC clarified that it is not connected to the construction and that the JWGC acted independently and ignored prior instructions. The MRC submitted a petition to the MCC seeking appropriate action.

With no action taken by the MCC for several months, the MRC approached the High Court. Both the MCC and the PWD were made respondents in the case. The Court has now allowed the inclusion of the JWGC as an additional respondent.

Justice S. Sunil Dutt Yadav, presiding over the Single-Judge Bench, has directed the MCC to take action against any unauthorised construction carried out within the jurisdiction of the MRC and without the necessary approvals. The next hearing is scheduled for June 9.