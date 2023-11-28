High Court stays DHO’s notice issued to Aadithya Hospital

November 28, 2023

Hospital authorities dismiss misinformation about closure; to continue legal battle

Mysore/Mysuru: The High Court (HC) has stayed the notice issued to Aadithya Adhikari Hospital, Gokulam, by the Mysuru District Health Officer (DHO) on 23.11.2023 directing the hospital authorities to shift the inpatients within seven days from the date of notice and threatening to lock the Hospital thereafter.

Challenging the notice issued under sub-section 5 of Section 15 of the Karnataka Private Medical Establishment (KPME) Act, 2007, Dr. N. Chandrashekar,

Managing Partner of the Hospital, moved the HC which issued interim stay order (WP-26232/2023).

Ordering the stay of the notice, the High Court has said, “The notice issued under sub-section 5 of Section 15 of the KPME Act mandates that no order shall be passed without affording an opportunity of being heard. Though the impugned notice is not an order, the notice itself concludes the proceedings. Prima facie, it is in violation of sub-section 5 of Section 15 of the KPME Act,” the Court observed. Staying the DHO’s notice, the Court has listed the matter to 1.12.2023.

Addressing a press conference at Pathrakarthara Bhavan this morning, Dr. Chandrashekar said that there were certain vested interests who were campaigning against the Hospital and were indulging in malicious publicity. “We received the DHO’s notice on Nov. 23 and now the High Court has stayed it. But there has been a propaganda in social media and certain websites that Aadithya Adhikari Hospital has been closed,” he said.

People who are defaming the Hospital have caused much inconvenience to the patients and they are confused. “We want to make it clear that the Hospital is fully operational and we have the trust of people. We are questioning how certain people can claim about Hospital closure. We have received the notice and appropriate action is being taken. We will fight the legal battle as we are not at fault,” Dr. Chandrashekar added.

“We have been targeted by certain vested interests for over five years and we are battling them relentlessly. Now they have misinformed that the Hospital has been closed or locked. We have been badly hit by negative and false publicity and we make this clear that the Aadithya Hospital is not closed and we will not allow it to close,” he said.

Dr. Archana and Hospital Manager Gopal Nayaka were present at the press meet.