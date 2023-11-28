Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar offers Rs. 1.18 lakh ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ aid to Goddess Chamundeshwari!

November 28, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Even as several lakhs of women among total 1.17 crore, who have enrolled for Rs. 2,000 monthly financial assistance given to women heads of the households under ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ scheme of the State Government are still waiting for their share of benefit, Goddess Chamundeshwari, the presiding deity of Mysuru, has received the benefit in one go for 59 months, albeit in the form of an offering.

Minister for Women and Child Development Lakshmi Hebbalkar has made an offering of Rs. 1.18 lakh (Rs. 2,000 for each of 59 months) to Goddess Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill on Nov. 27.

Congress MLC Dinesh Gooligowda from Mandya handed over the cheque for the amount to the temple authorities, on behalf of Hebbalkar, a copy of receipt of which has been shared on social media.

The Minister has stated, “When the scheme was launched on Aug. 30 in Mysuru, Chief Minister Siddharamaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and myself had offered the first instalment of Rs. 2,000 to the Goddess during our visit to the temple. Following this, MLC Gooligowda had written to both the CM and the Dy.CM to take action on offering the amount to the Goddess every month. Accordingly, I have made the offering from my pocket, for the remaining period of 59 months to the Goddess in single payment.”

Prior to Assembly polls, Siddharamaiah, D.K. Shivakumar and others had made a vow before Chamundeshwari, by keeping five pre-poll guarantee scheme cards at the altar including Gruha Lakshmi, to bring the party to power.