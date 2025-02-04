Three die as car plunges into VC Canal in Mandya

February 4, 2025

Mandya: Three persons lost their lives while one was rescued after a car plunged into the Visveswaraya Canal (VC) near Machanahalli village yesterday afternoon. The deceased have been identified as Fayaz, Aslam Pasha and Peer Khan, all residents of Haalahalli village. Nayaz, who was also in the car and was battling for his life, was rescued by villagers.

Fayaz’s body was recovered from the canal in the afternoon, while Aslam Pasha’s body was found in the rear seat of the submerged car after it was lifted out by Fire and Emergency Services personnel last evening. The search for Peer Khan continued until this morning when his body was retrieved at around 10 am.

The victims, all timber traders, were travelling in a Tata Indica (KA-09-P-2960) from Pandavapura towards Haalahalli when Fayaz, who was reportedly driving, lost control of the vehicle. The car veered off the road and plunged into the canal around 12.30 pm.

Witnessing the accident, villagers rushed to the canal and managed to rescue Nayaz, who was being swept away by strong water currents. He was shifted to MIMS Hospital in Mandya.

Fire and Emergency Services personnel soon arrived and began a search operation. While Fayaz’s body was retrieved after some time, Aslam Pasha’s body was found inside the car when it was pulled out from the canal. However, Peer Khan’s body could not be traced before nightfall, prompting officials to suspend the search until morning. His body was found and retrieved today.

Villagers blame officials

As Mandya Dy. Commissioner Dr. Kumara, Superintendent of Police (SP) Mallikarjun Baladandi and Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Limited (CNNL) Engineer Jagadish arrived at the spot, angry villagers confronted them, holding them responsible for the deaths.

They alleged that despite several past incidents, authorities had failed to construct a retaining wall or install safety barriers along the canal. They pointed out that the canal bund road is frequently used by school and college buses, as well as vehicles transporting fruits and vegetables. They claimed that multiple representations had been submitted to the District Administration and CNNL officials demanding safety measures, but their pleas had gone unheard.

“The officials only visit after tragedies like this and offer assurances, but no action is ever taken,” villagers rued, urging immediate intervention to prevent further accidents.

Meanwhile, Mandya MLA P. Ravikumar Ganiga has announced a compensation of Rs. 1 lakh each to the kin of the deceased persons from his pocket besides assuring of getting compensation from the Government.