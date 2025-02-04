VC Canal safety measures not addressed despite tragedies

February 4, 2025

Committee formed in August 2023 to study canal safety measures, but report status unknown

Mandya: While officials and elected representatives conveniently ignored the 2018 Kanaganamaradi (Pandavapura taluk) bus accident that claimed 30 lives when a speeding bus plunged into the Visveswaraya Canal (VC), the Mandya Deputy Commissioner (DC), Dr. Kumara formed a committee in August 2023 to oversee the construction and maintenance of retaining walls or crash barriers along canals, including the VC Canal and lake bunds in the district.

The committee’s goal was to prevent similar incidents in future.

Following this, the DC directed officials managing the lakes and canals to urgently assess the need for repairing crash barriers and to report their findings to the committee. The aim was to address maintenance issues and enhance safety measures.

However, two years after the DC’s order to form the committee, there has been no update on its progress. It remains unclear whether the committee conducted any studies or submitted a report, as nothing has been disclosed to the media.

So far, the only action taken has been holding meetings with no visible results on the ground, while lives continue to be lost.

Yesterday’s tragedy, in which three people perished after their car plunged into the VC Canal, adds to a growing list of accidents:

March 12, 2023: Nandisha from Doddabyadarahalli in Mandya died on the spot, and his brother Yogananda suffered serious injuries when their car veered off the road and plunged into the dried VC Canal near Avverahalli.

June 5, 2023: Four car occupants had a miraculous escape when their vehicle plunged into the VC Canal at Machanahalli village. Villagers rushed to the spot and rescued them.

July 27, 2023: Lokesh’s car fell into the VC Canal near Thibbanahalli in Mandya taluk while driving towards Shivalli village. His body was washed away and recovered a day later near the bridge of the VC Canal.

July 29, 2023: Rekha (35), her daughter Sanjana (18), Mamatha (40), and Mahadevamma (50) lost their lives when their car fell into the VC Canal near Arakere in Srirangapatna taluk.

November 24, 2018: A devastating accident occurred when a private bus plunged into the VC Canal near Kanaganamaradi, killing around 30 passengers.

Despite these repeated tragedies, no concrete steps have been taken to ensure safety along the canal. The long-standing demand for the construction of retaining walls or the installation of crash barriers remains unmet.